Police say the scene is by an area near the Southwest Freeway.

HOUSTON — An HPD SWAT team, hostage negotiators, and officers are working on a scene near the Southwest Freeway in the Monstrose area, according to police.

Police say this is in the 4500 block of Graustark Street.

The SWAT scene started as a disturbance call around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police believe one woman is in the building with a suspect.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

KHOU on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube