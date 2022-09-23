HCSO: Man shot to death, SWAT team responding to barricaded suspect in NW Houston

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was found outside a home on Phil Halstead Boulevard, which is near 249 and Fallbrook.

HOUSTON — A Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to a barricaded suspect in northwest Houston after a man was shot and killed Friday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said a man was found with a gunshot wound outside a home on Phil Halstead Drive, which is near 249 and Fallbrook. The sheriff first tweeted about the incident at 7:35 p.m. Gonzalez later confirmed that the injured man has died.

KHOU 11 has a crew at the scene working to get more information.

