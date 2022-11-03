HPD: Three men detained in shooting death of car burglary suspect in southwest Houston

Police said the three men believed they saw another man breaking into a truck. There's also a chance that suspect was ran over by his accomplice.

HOUSTON — Houston police are piecing together what led to a man's death late Thursday night.

Officers got reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. from the 5600 block of Clarewood Drive. Police said investigators have been talking to witnesses and watching videos of the scene.

It's believed that the man who died was seen breaking into a truck. Three other men confronted the suspect and a fight broke out.

Police said one of the three allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire. The suspect ran away and was eventually hit by more gunfire.

Officers believe he was then ran over by the person that may have dropped him off to break into the truck. Police think that the driver was trying to flee the scene and ran over the man on accident.

The car was described as a light blue newer model Nissan Rogue. Some of the car's glass may be broken from the gunfire. Police believe there was a woman driving the car and possibly a young child in the car as well.

The suspect was found by police and sent to a hospital. He was pronounced dead after he arrived.

The three men that allegedly confronted the suspect have been detained. Police say they have been cooperating.

This shooting is still under investigation.