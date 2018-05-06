PEARLAND, Texas - Police say an officer shot and injured a suspect Tuesday evening at a Walmart in Pearland.

Officers responded to a shooting call Tuesday at the Walmart at 1919 North Main Street in Pearland. There they encountered a suspect who displayed a firearm.

Police say they tried speaking with the suspect who then raised the firearm at an officer. That's when officers fired at the suspect and struck him, according to police.

The suspect was transported to Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the officer is OK, and the investigation is ongoing.

