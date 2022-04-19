Charges filed after woman's decomposing body found in U-Haul box, Houston police say

Two women spotted the bloody U-Haul moving box near their unit and HPD officers later found the decomposing body of an unidentified woman inside.

On Tuesday, police said 60-year-old Miguel Angel Moreno has been charged with tampering with evidence.

Moreno was arrested Sunday after witnesses said they saw him rolling the box out of his apartment and through the complex in the 7000 block of Bissonnet near Beechnut. Investigators say they have video of him wheeling the box to the sidewalk and leaving it there.

Police said they don't know how old the woman was or how long she's been dead. An autopsy will be done to determine the victim's identity and how she died.

Moreno might face additional charges as the investigation continues, according to HPD.

His neighbors said he was odd and would never make eye contact. They said he was not a friendly neighbor.

The residents said they were happy to learn that an arrest had been made but they're still worried. They said they don't think things like this should ever happen.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.