Man shot to death at apartment complex in Sawyer Heights

Police said two suspects got out of a blue Toyota and shots were fired.

A man was shot to death Thursday at an apartment complex in Sawyer Heights.

The shooting happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Summer Street which is just south of the Katy Freeway near Washington Avenue.

The man was reportedly walking through the parking area of the apartment complex with a group of other men when they were approached by two suspects in a blue Toyota, Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson said.

The two suspects got out of the car and then started shooting, according to Crowson.

The man was hit and died on scene. It's unknown if anyone else was injured.

The two suspects, who are men, got away after the shooting. The only information police have on the suspects is they were driving a blue Toyota.

Police hope to release more information on the vehicle as they learn more with hopes someone can help them catch the shooter.

