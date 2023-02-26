HCSO: 3 arrested after parking lot takeover involving 200 cars near PlazAmericas mall

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says one of the people arrested was for Child Endangerment after a 13-year-old was found in his car during the takeover.

The takeover happened sometime Saturday night on Bellaire Blvd. and the Southwest Freeway.

According to HCSO Major Susan Cotter, approximately 200 cars were involved in the takeover. The three arrests were made between the sheriff's office and Houston police. Cotter posted on Twitter that one of the people arrested was for Child Endangerment after a 13-year-old was found in his car.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies work in collaboration with police and the district attorney's office to crack down on street racing and takeovers.

Videos of dangerous street racing meetups in Austin earlier this month went viral after bottles and fireworks were seen being thrown at police.

According to HPD data, more than 800 arrests were made due to that kind of activity in 2021. More than 700 arrests were made due to the activity in 2022, HPD said.