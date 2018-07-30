HOUSTON – Police say a female suspect wrecked a stolen ambulance on the Gulf Freeway near the South Loop early Monday.

Police said the Acute Medical Services ambulance was taken around 4 a.m. from the hospital.

#KHOUtraffic: Stolen ambulance wrecked on I-45 Gulf Freeway ramp to 610 just now. Suspect in custody, Houston police say. Ramp to 610 EB/NB is blocked. https://t.co/VHSeog4gER #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/3GkDEnn86t — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) July 30, 2018

UPDATE: All NB lanes of Gulf Fwy. at 610 reopened after crash w/ stolen ambulance. Ramp to EB 610 still blocked. Suspect arrested. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/WqbZl1qoYb — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) July 30, 2018

A tracking device on the vehicle led police to Braeswood, but they only found a discarded iPad from the ambulance at that location.

About 20 minutes later, a report of an ambulance crashing on the Gulf Freeway and the South Loop came in.

A witness told police that the woman in the ambulance clipped the back end of his truck and then struck a barricade. The ambulance then flipped over, trapping the female suspect underneath.

Firefighters were able to extract her from the vehicle, and she was transported to a local hospital.

