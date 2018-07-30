HOUSTON – Police say a female suspect wrecked a stolen ambulance on the Gulf Freeway near the South Loop early Monday.
Police said the Acute Medical Services ambulance was taken around 4 a.m. from the hospital.
A tracking device on the vehicle led police to Braeswood, but they only found a discarded iPad from the ambulance at that location.
About 20 minutes later, a report of an ambulance crashing on the Gulf Freeway and the South Loop came in.
A witness told police that the woman in the ambulance clipped the back end of his truck and then struck a barricade. The ambulance then flipped over, trapping the female suspect underneath.
Firefighters were able to extract her from the vehicle, and she was transported to a local hospital.