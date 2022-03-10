Crosby man killed after confronting men his stepdaughters were with, deputies say

Investigators said they believe there was an ongoing issue between the two men and the stepfather.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A stepfather was shot and killed late Sunday night after he got into a fight with two men who were with his teenage stepdaughters, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the middle of a neighborhood on Spectacled Bear in Crosby just after 11 p.m.

Deputies believe the stepfather didn't approve of the men his stepdaughters were dating and had ongoing issues with them. As the stepdaughters got home with the men, the stepfather went outside to confront them, which led to a physical fight and the shooting.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the man laying in the street with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects after they left the scene in a white Chevy Impala.