Houston police share safety tips as holiday shopping season ramps up

While you're shopping for gifts, thieves are shopping for victims. HPD said leaving valuables in your vehicles is the biggest mistake shoppers make.

HOUSTON, Texas — Smash and grabs and other crimes are a constant concern in big cities like Houston. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the holidays may be especially hazardous.

"Everybody has to shop during this season,” said Finner. "Don’t leave valuables visible in your cars, okay?”

That was among the main messages during a Monday news conference on how to stay safe while shopping this holiday season.

One man learned the hard way recently when a thief stole $1,300 in cash from his truck after a quick trip to the bank.

Police say while you're running errands or shopping for the holidays, thieves are shopping for victims.

"These criminals, they’re walking, strolling through parking lots," said a loss prevention commander. "They’re looking through windows.”

Police recommend you buy your big ticket items last so you can go straight home.

"Here's a mistake a lot of people make, they think that when they come out, they can put it in their trunk and cover it up [but] it's already too late," HPD Detective Tracy Hicks told us. "The crooks are in the parking lot, and they know where you're hiding it."

Hicks said there's a high chance they will follow you to your next stop and break into your vehicle.

Chief Finner warned women to avoid carrying flashy handbags that could bring the kind of attention you don't want.

"Designer purses, large purses," said Finner. "Let’s travel lightly when we can.”

If you must have a purse, a crossbody is your best option. Don't carry a lot of cash -- just your ID and credit card(s) you'll be using.

Any time you're out, you should pay close attention to your surroundings. When you leave, make sure you're not being followed.

"If you know for a fact you are being followed, I want you to call 911 immediately, from the freeway," he said.

Chief Finner said extra officers will be at malls and other shopping areas.

"We’re going to have a lot of officers out here, seen and unseen," said Finner. "Uniform and plain clothes.”

Finner said that, in the spirit of the season, we should all try and keep each other safe as well.

"We all have a part, all of us,” said Finner.

The chief also mentioned that firearms are a popular target for criminals so keep them properly locked up and secured. Over 3600 guns were stolen from vehicles last year and we're on pace to surpass that number this year.

Online shopping safety tips

Safety not only applies to in-person shopping but what’s done online as well.

"Make sure you use secure payment methods,” said "High Tech Texan" Michael Garfield.

The online safety expert said phishing emails and texts that claim to be from legitimate delivery companies are popular with cyber crooks.