HPD: Shooting victim dies at hospital after being found in crashed vehicle in Greenspoint area

This is an ongoing investigation.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a shooting victim died at a hospital after being found inside a crashed vehicle in the Greenspoint area.

This happened in the 100 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East.

Police said the victim was found inside a crashed vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where they died.

It's unknown what led to this incident and if any suspects are in custody.

Air 11 flew over this scene and saw two vehicles damaged in the intersection of North Sam Houston Parkway East and Greenspoint Drive. At this time, it's unknown what led t this crash and which vehicle the shooting victim was driving.

