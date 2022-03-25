HPD: Man found in car riddled with bullet holes after suspected road rage shooting in southwest Houston

Police say the 21-year-old victim was able to drive himself to a Walgreens where he made a 911 call saying he had been shot in the torso.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a man was found in a car that had been shot up in southwest Houston late Thursday.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. on the corner of Bissonnet and South Dairy Ashford.

Houston police said the 21-year-old victim was able to drive himself to a Walgreens where he made a 911 call saying he had been shot in the torso. First responders arrived to find him inside of a Dodge Charger and rushed him to a local hospital.

“The only witness at this time is a homeless man who’s here at the Walgreens parking lot,” HPD Lt. Izaguirre said. “He stated he heard some gunshots, but they were down the street.”

Police said he is expected to survive after he was shot several times in the stomach.

Investigators said it appears that someone opened fire on his car after some sort of altercation while driving down the road. His Charger was found riddled with bullet holes.

Police believe the shooting was tied to road rage.

So far, no arrests have been made.

As for a suspect description, police are working to get more information from the shooting victim later.