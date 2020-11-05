x
Skip Navigation

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

crime

Sheriff: Multiple people shot during argument between families in Katy

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears members from two families possibly opened fire on one another.

KATY, Texas — At least two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Katy, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of Bonners Park Circle. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears members from two families possibly opened fire on one another. Gonzalez said multiple individuals may be injured, including two with “serious injuries.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details as they become available.

RELATED: Mother's Day amid COVID-19 looks a little different, but the love feels the same

RELATED: Houston mom celebrates Mother's Day in NICU with newborn twins amid COVID-19 pandemic precautions

RELATED: Memorial Hermann medical staff thanked with Turkey Leg Hut lunches from NFL players, Houston rappers