Sheriff: Multiple people shot during argument between families in Katy

KATY, Texas — At least two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Katy, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of Bonners Park Circle. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears members from two families possibly opened fire on one another. Gonzalez said multiple individuals may be injured, including two with “serious injuries.”