HARRSI COUNTY, Texas – Deputies have discovered a body of a woman found dead near the Hardy Toll Road Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said preliminary information is that it may be the body of Rebecca Suhrheinrich, 58, who was reported missing since Friday.

Breaking: I’m out with @HCSOTexas @houstonpolice are at West Hardy, South of Greens Road. The body of a deceased female has been discovered. Still preliminary, but possibly the body of Rebecca Suhrheinrich, 58 years, who was reported missing. #hounews pic.twitter.com/BWYMCfmPRx — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 31, 2018

Earlier Tuesday, homicide investigators confirmed that they suspect foul play in her disappearance after they found some evidence of blood inside her apartment, but she is nowhere to be found.

Her apartment is located in the 200 block of Dominion Park.

Upon hearing the sad news, folks living at Trails at Dominion Park say their hearts are in pain.

“It’s hurting, real hurting,” said neighbor Dandre Brown.

“She was nice, she was quiet, go to work, hi and bye, smoking cigarettes, same routine,” said Brown.

Neighbors say they’re now scared about their own safety.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2018 KHOU