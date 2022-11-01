Arrest warrant issued in Shanquella Robinson case, multiple Mexican news outlets report

Three outlets cited Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa, saying the extradition process has already started.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant related to the death of Shanquella Robinson, according to multiple Mexican news outlets.

NBCS Noticias, Diario El Independiente and MetropoliMx all cited Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa as the source, saying the extradition process has already started.

Multiple attempts by a doctor to revive Robinson were unsuccessful before she was pronounced dead in Mexico, a police report shared by the MetropoliMx news outlet states.

Shanquella Robinson's final moments

Dr. Karolina Beatriz Ornelas Guitierrez, of the American Medical Center, responded to a request for help at the home Robinson was staying at with the others a little after 2 p.m. on Oct. 29. When Gutierrez arrived, she was told Robinson had been drinking excessively and needed an IV.

Gutierrez wanted to take Robinson, who was still alive, to the hospital for treatment. Her friends refused, saying she could be treated at the home. Robinson was stable but extremely dehydrated, according to the doctor, who said she went into convulsions around 4:20 p.m. It was at this time that one of Robinson's friends, identified as Wenter Donovan, called 911 to get an ambulance.

While waiting for the ambulance, Robinson was struggling to breathe and her pulse was dropping. Gutierrez last felt a pulse at 4:49 p.m. and started CPR with the help of Robinson's friends until the ambulance arrived. The doctor attempted 14 sessions of CPR and gave Robinson five doses of adrenaline and six electric shocks with a defibrillator without success. Gutierrez declared Shanquella Robinson dead at 5:57 p.m.

Mexican police responded to a call to assist medics at the home around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they spoke to the doctor who attempted to revive Robinson about what happened. The doctor alleged Robinson's friends refused to let her be taken to the hospital at the first sign of convulsions.

The timeline of these events doesn't line up with Robinson's death certificate, which states she died within 15 minutes of suffering a severe spinal cord injury and a broken neck.

Hundreds of people attended Robinson's funeral at Charlotte's Macedonia Baptist Church on Nov. 19. Family members wore pink in her honor, as well as bracelets and pins with Robinson's photo. Hundreds more showed up to support the family, demanding justice in what they believe is an unsolved murder.

“It means a lot to see Charlotte supporting her and her family," Tawanna Butler said. "I have a daughter and I have nieces. It is just sad. I came here to show support and be in solidarity, to show this is not OK.

"That child was among friends and she should have been able to feel comfortable and feel safe, and not this. This should not have happened."

A GoFundMe page for the family has raised over $369,000 as of Nov. 23. That includes a notable donation from NBA player Kyrie Irving, who gave $65,000 as a show of support.