Suspect in custody after shooting at Humble officer during traffic stop, constable says

HUMBLE, Texas — A suspect who allegedly shot at a Humble police officer Friday is in custody.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the Humble officer was conducting a traffic stop and the suspect pulled out a weapon and shot at the officer. The officer then returned fire.

After the shooting, the suspect reportedly ran into a nearby apartment complex.

Deputies set up a perimeter near FM 1960 and Deerbrook Park Blvd to locate the suspect and about an hour later, he was found.

No injuries were reported from the gunfire exchange between the suspect and the officer.

No further details have been given.

UPDATE: PERIMETER TERMINATED - SUSPECT IN CUSTODY!



Constable Deputies have terminated the perimeter in the 9800 block of FM 1960 Road and Deerbrook Park Blvd.



The wanted suspect is now in custody.



Great job to everyone who assisted in the apprehension! pic.twitter.com/lUKd5LWo9U — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 1, 2022