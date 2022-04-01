Suspect in custody after shooting at Humble officer during traffic stop, constable says

HUMBLE, Texas — A suspect who allegedly shot at a Humble police officer Friday is in custody.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the Humble officer was conducting a traffic stop and the suspect pulled out a weapon and shot at the officer. The officer then returned fire.
After the shooting, the suspect reportedly ran into a nearby apartment complex.
Deputies set up a perimeter near FM 1960 and Deerbrook Park Blvd to locate the suspect and about an hour later, he was found.
No injuries were reported from the gunfire exchange between the suspect and the officer.
No further details have been given.
