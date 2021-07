The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a teenage suspect after they say he shot and injured another teen in northeast Houson.

The victim was driven to the fire station at 600 Maxey Road Thursday night after the alleged shooting. He was then transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Northeast officers are at 600 Maxey. Vehicle with a 15 year old male shooting victim was driven to the fire station. Victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. Officers are searching for a teen age male suspect. 202 pic.twitter.com/PxlEjrYLK0 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 9, 2021