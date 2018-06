ARLINGTON, Va. – Victims of the Santa Fe school shooting will visit Arlington National Cemetery Thursday to participate in a wreath laying ceremony.

U.S. Sen. Cruz to participate in the ceremony and provide a live stream of the event. Ten people were killed during the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18.

Santa Fe ISD Officer John Barnes, who was injured in the shooting, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

