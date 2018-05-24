LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Children from across the Houston area are standing with the students at Santa Fe High School.
Some are raising their voices in support, like the choir of Clear Springs High School in League City.
The choir posted a video on social media with students wearing T-shirts donning the Santa Fe logo.
The group sold 1,200 shirts, raising $1,200 for the Santa Fe community.
