San Marcos police investigating hit and run that killed an 18-year-old from Houston

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is investigating a hit and run that killed an 18-year-old Houston woman on January 3.

Police say a box truck struck 18-year-old Iliana Velez's vehicle on I-35 near Wonderworld Drive before exiting the highway. It was later seen reentering the highway and traveling northbound.

The truck appeared to have a white box with yellow on the bottom half of the doors and front fenders, according to police. They said the hood, roof, upper doors and box of the truck are all white.

Police say the truck also has amber lights along the roofline and potentially marker lights on the corners of the box. They said it appears to have writing on the box just behind the driver's side door and writing or a shape below the door’s handle.

The truck only has two axles and the rear of the box is extremely overset of the rear tires, according to police. They also said the rims of the tires appear to be white.

If you have any information regarding the truck or the identity of the driver, police ask that you email Sergeant Myers at smyers@sanmarcostx.gov.

The crash is being investigated as an accident involving death, a felony-level offense.