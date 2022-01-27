Suspect in shooting of 3 HPD officers recently robbed Katy auto shop at gunpoint, records show

The man accused of shooting three Houston police officers after a chase in the Third Ward was recently charged with the aggravated robbery of a Katy auto shop.

HOUSTON — The suspect accused of shooting three Houston police officers Thursday was charged with an aggravated robbery in Katy in late December, according to court records.

Police say Roland Caballero, 31, shot the officers after a chase ended in the Third Ward, carjacked someone in a white Mercedes and drove to the Fifth Ward where he holed up in a residence. HPD said Caballero fired more shots during an hours-long standoff with police, before he was taken into custody just before 8 p.m.

“These violent individuals... I’m damn tired of it," Police Chief Troy Finner said in a news conference.

According to court documents, Caballero was caught stealing several expensive items from West Point Auto Collision on Glenwood late last month.

An employee told police when he arrived at work on Dec. 28, he saw Caballero carrying three vehicle scanners, which are used to diagnose mechanical issues. He said he recognized Caballero as a customer.

The employee said when he confronted Caballero, the suspect threw one of the scanners at him, pulled out a gun and threatened to start shooting. The employee told police he backed off and Caballero drove away with the scanners.

Two customers told police a similar story and confirmed they saw Caballero take other items, according to court documents.

The auto shop owner later told investigators that Caballero was angry because his food truck hadn't been repaired yet. He said the scanners were worth $6,000 apiece and Caballero also stole a Breitling watch worth $10,000 and a 1951 Gibson guitar worth $7,000.

Surveillance cameras showed Caballero carrying the items out and returning for more, according to court documents.

Records show Caballero was convicted of aggravated assault in 2010, a weapons charge in 2014 and a drug charge in 2017.