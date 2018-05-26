A robbery suspect is dead after police say he broke into a southwest Houston apartment Friday night.

The Houston Police Department said just before midnight, they received a call about a cutting in progress. When police arrived, they found a man lying unconscious on an apartment floor in the 9200 block of Clarewood Drive.

There were multiple men inside of the apartment when the suspect broke in. Police said the suspect either attempted to rob someone in the apartment or steal something from the apartment.

The men inside of the apartment told police they defended themselves.

The suspect died due to severe injuries. Police said the suspect may have had a weapon but would not say what type.

Everyone in the apartment during the time of the attempted robbery is cooperating, police say. It is unclear if anyone knew the robbery suspect or if this crime was random.

All of the men were sent to the hospital for injuries.

At this time no charges have been filed. Police say the case will be presented to a grand jury.

