Man arrested, accused of punching truck driver during road rage incident on North Freeway

Stephen Sahr, 41, has been arrested and charged with assault and deadly conduct.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man believed to be responsible a road rage incident caught on camera has been arrested.

Harris County Precinct 5 shared video on Facebook Monday afternoon of 41-year-old Stephen Sarr.

Authorities said the Sarr was driving a silver Saturn SUV and swerved in front of a delivery truck. They say Sarr then slammed on the brakes and brought the SUV to a complete stop in the middle of the freeway, forcing the delivery driver to stop.

Sarr is then seen on video getting out of the SUV and approaching the truck. He opens the truck door and throws a punch at the victim, hitting him in the face, authorities said.

Pct. 5 Constable Ted Heao said at the time of the Oct. 15 incident Sarr was out on bond for another road rage incident where he allegedly fired a shotgun at another driver on the Eastex Freeway.

He now faces new charges of assault and deadly conduct.

