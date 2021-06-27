HPD: Woman shot in the chest in apparent road rage incident on Highway 288

The only information police have on the suspect is that he was in a white Mercedes.

A woman shot in the chest is recovering at the hospital after she claimed a driver cut her off on Highway 288.

Houston police are calling this a road rage incident that happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes of 288 between McGregor and Highway 59 South.

The woman, who was driving a Harris Health System van, told police she was cut off by a man driving a white Mercedes. She said the man slammed on his brakes, and when she went around him, the man drove to her passenger side. He allegedly shot at her, breaking her window and hitting her in the chest.

The woman was able to drive off the freeway and call 911.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is expected to survive.

Police have very little information on the suspect, so they're asking anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or know anything about it to please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.