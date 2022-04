It's unknown how severe the man's injuries are or if anyone else was injured. This is a developing story.

HOUSTON — A man was shot Monday after police said he attempted to rob a Raising Canes in the Willowbrook area.

This happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of Cypress Creek Parkway near Breton Ridge, which is within walking distance from Willowbrook Mall.

It's unknown how severe the man's injuries are or if anyone else was injured.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.