HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Precinct 5 deputy constable was injured when someone ran a red light in a two-vehicle collision early Friday morning in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office says it happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Louetta and Kuykendahl.

#BREAKING: accident involving off duty HC Pct. 5 deputy here @ Kuykendahl and Louetta. Taken to hospital, injuries unknown. Deputies say he was on his way to work when someone ran a red light. The other driver wasn’t hurt, she may have been under influence. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/qe9CIIyUGw — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) August 24, 2018

Investigators said the deputy was off-duty and on his way to work heading down Louette when he and a female driver, heading down Kuykendahl, crashed into each at the intersection. It is not clear at this time who ran the red light.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

UPDATE: @HCSOTexas Captain on scene says the @HCpct5 deputy constable involved in 2 car crash was in and out of consciousness and in a lot of pain, but is expected to survive. #khou11 #htownrush — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) August 24, 2018

The woman was not injured in the crash. Investigators said they have reason to believe she was under the influence of something. They added that they found marijuana in her car.

