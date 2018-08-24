HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Precinct 5 deputy constable was injured when someone ran a red light in a two-vehicle collision early Friday morning in northwest Harris County.
The Harris County Sheriff’s office says it happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Louetta and Kuykendahl.
Investigators said the deputy was off-duty and on his way to work heading down Louette when he and a female driver, heading down Kuykendahl, crashed into each at the intersection. It is not clear at this time who ran the red light.
The deputy was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
The woman was not injured in the crash. Investigators said they have reason to believe she was under the influence of something. They added that they found marijuana in her car.