Prairie View A&M students injured in shooting; one dead, university says

The university didn't say what caused the shooting and if any suspects were in custody.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — One Prairie View A&M University student is dead and two others were injured Thursday in a shooting at an apartment complex.

It's unknown where exactly the shooting happened, but the university said it happened off campus and the apartment complex is in the city limits.

The condition of the two injured victims is not known.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Below is a statement from Prairie View A&M University: