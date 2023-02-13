HPD: Armed man shot by police following chase in SW Houston

Police said an officer opened fire on one of the men, who was armed, after the two bailed out of a stolen SUV.

HOUSTON — One man was shot, and another was arrested following a chase that ended in southwest Houston early Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police said this started just before 12:30 a.m. when officers spotted a stolen vehicle heading north on Chimney Rock. They tried to pull over the SUV, but the driver took off.

The stolen vehicle then pulled into a parking lot on Bellaire Boulevard and two people got out and ran, police said. Officers tried to chase them down.

One of the men had a gun and officers said they felt threatened. That is when one of the officers shot the armed suspect, hitting him once.

The man was provided medical care and then taken to the hospital, police said. The other man was arrested without further incident.

The two men were said to be about 17-21 years old. The armed man faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and evading arrest, police said.

Police said the officer involved in the shooting is an 11-year veteran. As is the case with all officer-involved shootings, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will investigate.