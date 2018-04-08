HOUSTON – Police say they are searching for a 62-year-old man who is accused of allegedly stabbing his 8-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter to death while their mother was working.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 10900 block of Fondren.

HPD is looking for the father (suspect) of these two children, ages 1 and 8. Jean Pierre Ndosska is believed to be driving a black Nissan Titan with license plates JGY0351. Anyone with information is urged to call police. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/QZH0UNixoO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 5, 2018

HPD Chief Baimbridge provides information on double homicide of two children. https://t.co/vTI3EQnKCM — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 4, 2018

Police said they received a call from the mother of the children who found them dead at their father’s apartment. The woman told police the father of her children, Jean Pierre Ndossoka, 62, called her to say he had killed the boy and girl.

Police are now searching for him. He is driving a black 2008 Nissan Titan truck with the license plate JGY0351.

Tragedy out of Southwest Houston. Two kids, 10 and 3 are killed and family tells me the killer is possibly a relative who was staying at the home.#khou11 pic.twitter.com/9n21kCas4Q — Levi Ismail (@LeviIsmailKHOU) August 4, 2018

Family are trying to hold themselves together once crime scene investigators arrive.#khou11 pic.twitter.com/XAWqFVWflA — Levi Ismail (@LeviIsmailKHOU) August 4, 2018

