HOUSTON – Police say they are searching for a 62-year-old man who is accused of allegedly stabbing his 8-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter to death while their mother was working.
According to the Houston Police Department, it happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 10900 block of Fondren.
Police said they received a call from the mother of the children who found them dead at their father’s apartment. The woman told police the father of her children, Jean Pierre Ndossoka, 62, called her to say he had killed the boy and girl.
Police are now searching for him. He is driving a black 2008 Nissan Titan truck with the license plate JGY0351.
