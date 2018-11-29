Houston — There’s a new sketch of a serial purse-snatching suspect tied to multiple crimes in the Memorial area and beyond. The most disturbing attack was several months ago on an 81-year-old woman investigators say the man followed home from a supermarket.

“He snatches her purse, knocking her to the ground and she was injured,” said Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s investigator Lily Lizcano.

She said the suspect grabbed the purse and drove away without regard for the victim.

“He obviously doesn’t care, because a couple of minutes later, he is using her credit cards to purchase some gift cards at another store,” said Lizcano.

Another woman lost her purse to the same suspect after investigators say he followed her from a store to an office building. She left her purse in her car while taking two kids inside to visit their father.

A similar black Dodge Charger with paper tags was used in both cases and surveillance video shows the man and a possible female accomplice inside the store. Investigators hope a recently completely composite sketch will drum up new information.

“I hope he gets caught,” said shopper Leigh Ann Boren.

Boren said she was robbed in a store parking lots years ago.

“I was in the back getting something out of my trunk and someone walked up behind me and grabbed me,” said Boren.

She knows to be aware and watch how she carries her purse and bags. But, like most people, may forget to be super cautious in supermarket parking lots or other places.

“You try to be, but I think we’re all just pretty much in a hurry to get where we want to go and that’s what we’re concentrating on,” said Boren. “Not making sure that we’re safe.”

Investigators say the holidays may provide even more opportunity for this guy to strike and encourage everyone to be on guard.

“We’re afraid someone is going to end up really, really hurt and he’s continuing to do this,” said Lizcano.

Here are some tips from investigators:

- Don’t carry large bags.

- Never leave valuables in your car.

- Look in the rear-view mirror for anyone who might be following you.

- You may even want to consider a taking a different route home.

