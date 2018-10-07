HOUSTON - Police are looking for four people who are accused of being involved in armed robberies at an apartment complex in north Houston.

Officers said Demetre Robinson, Juhmere Fletcher, Marshell Warren, and Robernae Nicholas robbed homeowners at the Excelsior on the Park Apartments last month.

Victims told deputies on June 22, the suspects forced their way into their apartment homes, held them at gunpoint, and stole items from their homes.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot. All four have been charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

The apartment complex is located in the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard. Deputies said a juvenile was arrested in connection to the robbery. She has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit a Felony.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at 281-376-3472.

© 2018 KHOU