Long Houston police chase finally ends more than an hour after it started with driver in custody

A truck led Houston police on a high-speed chase Wednesday during rush hour. He was racing through side streets before pulling over to remove a dangling tailgate.

HOUSTON — A suspect is in custody after a long police chase through northwest Houston and Harris County.

The driver was racing through side streets during rush hour and even left the road, at one point.

For a while, he appeared to be going in circles before jumping on the Sam Houston Parkway West feeder.

He then headed north on Highway 249 and passed Willowbrook Mall before turning on FM 1960.

Harris County deputies eventually joined the chase as he moved into their territory.

The truck's tailgate was dangling from the back for a while but that didn't seem to slow him down much. The driver finally pulled into a parking lot and yanked it off before taking off again.

After close to an hour, Harris County deputies were able to stop him by using a PIT maneuver, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He surrendered and was taken into custody.

It's not clear why police were chasing the vehicle.