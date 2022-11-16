4 people injured in head-on crash during chase in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 says

Deputies said the driver of a stolen vehicle, his two passengers and the driver of the other vehicle were all taken to a hospital.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people were injured in a head-on crash involving a suspected car thief trying to escape deputies in a stolen car, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

This happened early Wednesday at FM 1960 and Wunderlich Drive. Deputies said the driver of the stolen vehicle, his two passengers and the driver of the other vehicle were all taken to a hospital. All but the driver of the stolen vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Deputies said the accused car thief had a felony warrant for auto theft. After he is released from the hospital, he faces charges of reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury and felony evading.