BAYTOWN, Texas — Three people were arrested Thursday after a two-month long drug investigation in Baytown, police said.

Giovanni Teniente, 21, Gilberto Diaz, 22, and Laurinda Canady, 35, were taken into custody when authorities executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of East Hunnicut Street in the early-morning hours.

Authorities said Teniente and Diaz, both of Baytown, were involved in narcotics trafficking. They each were charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Canady, of Highlands, was arrested and booked on an outstanding warrant out of Harris County.

What was found?

Detectives said they found several different kinds of drugs at the house.

About 1 pound of methamphetamine

1 ounce of crack cocaine

1/4 ounce of powder cocaine

122 Ecstacy pills

1 pound of marijuana

4 pounds of Kush

2 ounces of liquid THC

1/4 ounce of heroin

8 ounces of promethazine

Nearly 80 grams of hydrocodone and Xanax

Authorities said they also found two guns, an AR-15 and a stolen .40 caliber handgun, and $10,000 in cash.

RELATED: Investigators seize enough fentanyl to kill 14 million people in massive drug bust

RELATED: Texas deputies: Drug bust in mall parking lot yields $500,000 of meth, 3 arrests

RELATED: Airport police find $34,000 worth of cocaine under man's wig