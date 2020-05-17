Person of interest wanted for questioning after man shot in head in west Houston

The shooting happened Wednesday in the 3400 block of Ocee Street.

Houston police need your help identifying a person of interest wanted for questioning in a shooting that happened Wednesday in west Houston.

A man who was sitting on an electrical box outside of his apartment in the 3400 block of Ocee Street was shot in the head by an unknown suspect.

The 49-year-old victim is still alive and the suspect is still on the run.

The Houston Police Department have released photos of a person wanted for questioning in regards to the shooting. He is described as a black man with a thin build who is about 6 feet tall and in his early 20s.

Surveillance videos captured him wearing black pants with a white stripe, a white T-shirt and a grayish baseball cap.

Anyone with information in this shooting or the identity of the person of interest is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.