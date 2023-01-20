Prosecutors seek life sentence for man who stole $260K from 68-year-old man with autism

Paul Yonko was found guilty of engaging in organized criminal activity— a felony.

HOUSTON — Prosecutors are asking for a life sentence for a man they call a repeat con artist.

Yonko stole $260,000 from a 68-year-old man with autism.

Testimony Friday revolved around his victims and the investigations.

Prosecutors said that over 90 days Yonko, swindled the money by manipulating the man.

They said Yonko has been engaged in numerous fraudulent crimes in his background, including the so-called “wobbly wheel scam.”

Prosecutors also said Yonko, along with members of his family and people he claimed as family, have been charged or convicted for engaging in criminal activity for several years.

The jury is set to determine how long Yonko will spend behind bars -- between 15 years and a life sentence.

The prosecutor, who pushed for a life sentence, told jurors Yonko cannot be rehabilitated and that he has proven he won't change his antics. She claimed more people could be at risk of his scams if he doesn't receive a life sentence.

Yonko is also accused of making threatening phone calls against the judge and the prosecutor in this case.

The jury was sent home on Friday after being unable to reach a decision. They will return on Monday.