Passenger dies in Beltway 8 road rage shooting, sheriff says

It happened Thursday morning along Beltway 8 near Tomball Parkway. A vehicle involved was found in the middle of Hollister Road, not far from the tollway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was shot to death Thursday morning in what authorities said may have been a road rage incident on Beltway 8 in northwest Harris County.

It happened Thursday morning near Tomball Parkway and Hollister.

A passenger in a vehicle was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

While it wasn't clear what led to the shooting, one of the vehicles involved was stopped in the middle of Hollister just off Tomball Parkway, a few blocks southwest of Beltway 8.

Deputies blocked off the Hollister while the investigation was underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.