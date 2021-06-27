HCSO: Parents killed in apparent murder-suicide at mobile home park in NE Harris County

Deputies say the couple's two sons, as well as a family friend, were inside at the time of the shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Sunday at a mobile home park in northeast Harris County.

The scene is in the 11600 block of Palo Verde Drive.

Deputies said they were alerted to the scene shortly after 5 a.m. by a 21-year-old who reported his parents were shot.

The man said he was inside the mobile home with his parents when he heard them arguing and then shortly after he heard gunshots.

Deputies arrived on scene and pronounced his parents dead from apparent gunshot wounds, but a medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Media briefing from Homicide Sgt. Beall on the apparent murder-suicide at the 11600 block of Palo Verde Dr. #hounews https://t.co/paxM3Q2t8t — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 27, 2021

A 15-year-old, who is a friend of the family, was also inside the home at the time of the shooting as well as the couple's 11-year-old son.

Fortunately, none of the kids were injured.

Deputies confirmed they have received multiple calls to this mobile home in the past, including one in which one of the sons called police during one of his parents' arguments.

CPS has been notified to determine who will take custody of the 11-year-old. Deputies said he has relatives who stay nearby and he will likely go with them.

This investigation is still ongoing.