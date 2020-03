ATASCOCITA, Texas — A man was shot and killed Sunday after an argument broke out on the football field at Atascocita High School.

This happened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a group of men were playing on the field when an argument broke out and shots were fired.

The man, who is either 19 or 20 years old, was hit and pronounced dead at the hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

