One man dead, another arrested after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas — One person has been detained after a deadly shooting in Richmond.

A lieutenant tells KHOU 11 that the Richmond police got a disturbance call around 3 p.m on Friday. One man was found dead. Another man who is believed to be the shooter was arrested.

Police are still investigating the shooting in the 500 block of Travis Street. They’re asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

