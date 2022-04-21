2 hurt in shooting at NW Harris Couty apartment complex

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspected shooter was also shot. The two injured people were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were hurt Thursday in a shooting in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the shooting happened in the 9100 block of SH 6, which is near Cypress Falls High School. He tweeted about it around 2:20 p.m.

According to Gonzalez, the possible shooter remained at the scene and had a gunshot wound as well.

Both of the people who were injured were taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions, Gonzalez said.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Air 11 video showed crime scene tape around a section of a walking path and parking lot at an apartment complex.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they are provided by officials.