North Texas youth pastor, high school coach and volunteer firefighter among 46 arrested in commercial sex sting, Homeland Security says

Among those arrested were a volunteer firefighter, youth pastor, high school teacher, football coach and the director of operations for a large hospital network.

DALLAS — Forty-six people have been arrested in connection to a commercial sex sting across North Texas, including a volunteer firefighter, youth pastor, high school teacher, football coach and the director of operations for a large hospital network, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (HSI) announced Monday.

The HSI said the multi-agency operation was targeting individuals who were involved in sex trafficking by the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of commercial act in exchange for something of value, or if the person performing the act is under the age of 18.

The operation also coincided with the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign – a national public awareness campaign designed to educate the public, law enforcement and other industry partner to recognize the indicator of human trafficking and how to respond to those cases.

“Thwarting sex trafficking is one of our agency’s top priorities, one that every law enforcement office that has a role on the HSDI Dallas led North Texas Trafficking Task Force takes very seriously,” HIS Dallas Special Agent in Charge Lester R. Hayes said in a news release.

“By targeting those involved in this crime, we hope disrupt this activity and provide assistance to human trafficking victims by getting them connection to the advocated and resources they need,” Hayes continued.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation: the Arlington Police Department, Colleyville Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Department, Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Frisco Police Department, Irving Police Department, Midlothian Police Department and the Tarrant County Human Trafficking Task Force.

“Those who traffic victims are the scourge of the earth, and we will continue to target those responsible for the trafficking and those who solicit sex from them,” Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said in a news release.

The agencies are asking anyone who is or know of a potential victim in this case or other cases, to contact the Homeland Security Investigations tip line at 1-866-DHS-2423.

Last week, the Dallas Police Department said its Special Investigation Division ran an operation targeting online sex trafficking in the city and Collin County, which led to the arrest of these 23 people for Solicitation of Prostitution.

“The harm caused by sex trafficking in our society cannot be overstated,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said. “We are united in bringing to justice those who would exploit vulnerable members of our community.”