HOUSTON - A naked man died at a hospital after he was arrested for assaulting customers in a Whataburger restaurant in southwest Houston.

Houston Police say the man walked into the fast food restaurant wearing a shirt but no pants and began throwing things at customers and staff.

Officers arrived on the scene at 9517 Bissonnet Street and arrested the man. HPD says the man became unresponsive while he was in custody and was taken to a local hospital where he died.

No other information has been provided by authorities at this time. We will update this story as more details become available.

HPD commanders, investigators & PIO en route to a scene at 9500 Bissonnet. Preliminary information is a male arrested for assaulting restaurant patrons stopped breathing & was transported to an area hospital where he was pronouced deceased. No other info at this time. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 23, 2018

