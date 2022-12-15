Woman, ex-boyfriend found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Houston police say

The woman's uncle found the couple with gunshot wounds in the apartment he shares with his niece, police said.

This happened just after 2 a.m. at an apartment on Woodchase Drive near the Westpark Tollway and Beltway 8.

Houston police said officers responded to a report of a shooting and found a woman, believed to be in her 30s, with a gunshot wound to the head. They also found a man, believed to be in his 40s, in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound.

The woman lives in the apartment with her uncle. Investigators said her ex-boyfriend called the uncle and asked him to meet him at the front gate of the complex so he could give him money.

Investigators said when the uncle left the apartment to head to the gate, the ex-boyfriend snuck into the apartment through the front door which was left unlocked.