Warrant: Moving boxes believed to be full of marijuana found in house where man was found dead

HOUSTON — The search of a northwest Houston home where a man was found dead late last month uncovered what police believe to be moving boxes filled with marijuana, according to a search warrant.

Houston police said they found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot to death in a home on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Jan. 27. However, investigators believe the shooting actually happened on January 26.

According to the search warrant, police found a firearm projectiles and several moving boxes of what appeared to be marijuana throughout the home.

The document also said that Ryssdal and his friend, James Martin, were commercial marijuana farmers in Oregon who had recently moved back to Houston.

Martin, whose parents own the home, was reported missing but was later found dead in the trunk of a car at a police impound, according to HPD.

There's been no word on a motive or suspects.