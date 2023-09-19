Deputy finds possible bloodstain on floor of missing woman's Liberty County home, investigators say

The sheriff's office said a deputy found what appeared to be a blood stain on the floor of her home bordering the lake.

Example video title will go here for this video

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are searching Horseshoe Lake after a woman was reported missing and a man found at her home was taken into custody, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said it all started around 11:30 a.m. on Monday when a deputy was dispatched to a home in regard to a missing persons report from the family of Sheryl Ann Siddall, 57. Her family told deputies that they had not been able to locate her and that she was not responding to phone calls.

Family members said the last time they had spoken to Siddall was on Sept. 12.

When the deputy arrived at Siddall’s home, he was greeted by Donald Lee Hassler, 52, who gave consent for the deputy to search the home.

Investigators said as the deputy entered the kitchen, he found what is believed to be a blood stain on the plywood floor. Suspecting that foul play may be involved, the deputy immediately backed out of the room and called for investigators.

Hassler told investigators he was purchasing the home from Siddall and claims that she told him she was leaving to visit her sister in Oklahoma.

However, all of Siddall’s possessions, including her car and purse, were found inside the home, investigators said. Her phone last pinged from a cellphone tower near her home.

Behind Siddall’s home, investigators found evidence suggesting that something was dragged into Horseshoe Lake, which borders Siddall’s backyard.

Texas Game Warden Jake Noxon searched the lake with a side sonar mounted on his boat but was unable to find any additional evidence.

Investigators plan to return to the property this afternoon to search it with cadaver dogs.

Investigators said Hassler is a parolee and was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of firearms. He was booked into the Liberty County Jail Monday evening.