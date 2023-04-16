7 killed after gunmen shoot up resort in central Mexico, officials say

Authorities say a band of gunmen invaded a resort where dozens of vacationers were spending the weekend and opened fire, killing six adults and a 7-year-old.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — A band of gunmen invaded a resort where dozens of vacationers were spending the weekend in central Mexico and opened fire, killing six adults and a 7-year-old, authorities said.

Officials in the Cortazar municipality in Guanajuato state said in a statement that an eighth person was seriously wounded in the midafternoon attack at the La Palma resort. The statement did not speculate on a possible motive.

After the shooting, the attackers destroyed the spa shop and took the security cameras before fleeing, officials said. Three women, three men and the child died.

A video posted on social media shows several people in swimsuits running about crying, screaming and hugging their children.

Mexican soldiers and police aided by a helicopter were searching for the attackers.