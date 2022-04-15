HCSO: $2 million worth of meth found in woman's home after she called police under the influence

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two million dollars worth of meth was found in a woman's home after she called deputies under the influence and said she couldn't take care of her child, according to investigators.
The woman reportedly called 911 and admitted she was under the influence and couldn't take care of her 2-year-old child, the Harris County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division tweeted.
When deputies arrived at the woman's home they said they discovered the woman was manufacturing crystal meth.
Narcotics officers removed about 112 kgs of crystallized meth and 87.2 kgs of liquid meth from the home which totaled about $2 million, investigators said.
The female was taken into custody.
Her child is currently with CPS.
