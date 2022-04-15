HCSO: $2 million worth of meth found in woman's home after she called police under the influence

Narcotics officers removed about 112 kgs of crystallized meth and 87.2 kgs of liquid meth from the home, investigators said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two million dollars worth of meth was found in a woman's home after she called deputies under the influence and said she couldn't take care of her child, according to investigators.

The woman reportedly called 911 and admitted she was under the influence and couldn't take care of her 2-year-old child, the Harris County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division tweeted.

When deputies arrived at the woman's home they said they discovered the woman was manufacturing crystal meth.

Narcotics officers removed about 112 kgs of crystallized meth and 87.2 kgs of liquid meth from the home which totaled about $2 million, investigators said.

The female was taken into custody.

Her child is currently with CPS.

(2of2) units arrived to find that the female was manufacturing crystal meth in her home. Narc Units and @hcfm removed approximately 112 kgs of crystallized meth and 87.2 kgs of liquid meth worth approx $2 million. The female was arrested and the child is with CPS. Great work!!! pic.twitter.com/yd2FMGFIzm — HCSO Special Investigations Division (@HCSO_SID) April 15, 2022