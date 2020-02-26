HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a 2018 child sexual assault case.

Domingo Monico-Martinez, 34, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Houston Police Department was informed of a possible sexual assault July 31, 2018 and the investigation led them to Monico-Martinez.

Monico-Martinez is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has green eyes.

If you have information regarding the suspect's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Information leading to his arrest may be rewarded up to $5,000 cash.

