Florida man sentenced to 40 years for stomping man to death in Midtown in 2018, DA says

Teddy Greer, 36, was in Houston as he was traveling home to Florida when it happened.

HOUSTON — A Florida man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for stomping a man to death in Houston's Midtown in 2018, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office said Greer was trying to buy drugs on April 11, 2018, when he was robbed by a woman and three men. Later that night, Greer started talking to 50-year-old Randy Thompson, who he believed to be one of the people who robbed him.

According to the DA's office, Greer and Thompson were seen on video walking together. Greer told police that when Thompson turned his back, he hit him in the head and stomped on him until Thompson was dead.

“There’s no evidence that Randy Thompson was involved in the theft of $10, but even if he was involved, that does not warrant a death sentence,” Assistant DA Erica Robinson Winsor, who prosecuted the case, said. “It’s just senseless.”